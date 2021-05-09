Watch Jennifer Lopez Lead ‘Sweet Caroline’ Singalong at Vax Live Concert

Jennifer Lopez led a singalong of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” to kick off Global Citizen’s Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, a Covid-compliant event at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium that marked for many both onstage and in the crowd their first concert since the pandemic began.

“We’re all here in the same room,” Lopez exclaimed before bringing her own recently vaccinated mother Guadalupe Rodríguez onstage to perform “Sweet Caroline,” which her mom sang to her as a child.

Keeping with the Mother’s Day theme, Lopez also delivered her single “Ain’t Your Mama” at the concert:

The Vax Live concert also featured performances by Foo Fighters (with AC/DC’s Brian Johnson), Eddie Vedder, J Balvin, H.E.R. and more. According to the Associated Press, the event raised over $302 million during its broadcast Saturday, exceeding Global Citizen’s goal and allowing them to procure 26 million vaccine doses.