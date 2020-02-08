 Jennifer Lopez Talks Super Bowl, Springsteen Phone Call on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Hear Steve Earle Lead All-Star Guitar Pull in 'This Land Is Your Land' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Jennifer Lopez Talks Super Bowl Performance, Springsteen Phone Call on ‘Fallon’

“[Springsteen] said him and his wife Patti loved hearing the song. He’s like, ‘It made our hearts leap with joy,'” singer said

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jennifer Lopez appeared on the Tonight Show Friday to recap her acclaimed Super Bowl halftime show and reveal that she personally asked Bruce Springsteen for permission to use “Born in the U.S.A.” during the performance.

Jimmy Fallon walked Lopez through the entirety of her medley, beginning with the opening where the singer clung to the top of a miniaturized Empire State Building.

“I wanted it to be like women were on top of the world, we’re on top of the world right now. On top of the Empire State Building and do ‘Jenny From the Block,'” Lopez said. “I’m a New York girl.”

Lopez also talked about the brief pole dancing portion of the performance. “That was my little nod to Hustlers. I was like, ‘I learned some pole things, lemme see what I could do, we can put it in there,'” she said. “I felt, again, it was a very powerful move.”

Lopez’s daughter Emme also appeared onstage during halftime to sing the interpolation of “Born in the U.S.A.” “She has the performance gene. She doesn’t let it in her mind how big it is or how it scares you,” Lopez said of Emme.

“I think she gets amped. She gets excited, but like a cute excited. I wish I felt more like her. I wish I didn’t realize all of the ramifications of all the thousands of things that could go wrong, which is what makes you nervous. But she has a good time with it, and I would never make her do it if she felt uncomfortable in any way.”

Lopez also said that she personally phoned Springsteen to ask permission to use the song, which he granted. “He called after the Super Bowl and he was like, ‘You girls can really sing and dance,'” Lopez said of Springsteen’s post-halftime show call.

“He said him and his wife Patti [Scialfa] loved hearing the song. He’s like, ‘It made our hearts leap with joy.’ So that was a great thing.”

Lopez also talked about her preparation for the Super Bowl, including watching halftime performances of years past:

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.