Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to Perform at Halftime Show at Super Bowl LIV

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira announced on Twitter today that they will be performing at the Super Bowl LIV Pepsi Halftime Show. The performance will air live from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on February 2nd.

“Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl,” Lopez said in a statement. “And now it’s made even more special not only because it’s the NFL’s 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can’t wait to show what us girls can do on the world’s biggest stage.”

“I’m so honored to be taking on one of the world’s biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S. and all over the world–and to top it off, on my birthday!” Shakira added. “This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!”

The two pop stars and the official NFL account, which also posted an announcement, provided few details on what to expect from the performance. ESPN’s Adam Schefter followed up the news with a scoop that other performers were “expected to be added” to the show.

Breaking: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be the halftime performers for Super Bowl LIV in Miami. Other performers also expected to be added. But a Miami flavor for Miami’s next Super Bowl. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2019

Lopez, who has spent the summer promoting her starring role in the film Hustlers, had previously hinted at the news, telling Entertainment Tonight in July, “Yeah, we’ve thought about the Super Bowl and it’s in Miami, it’s a big deal but we’ll see. They make their own decisions over there.” She also appeared in an NFL promotional video earlier this month, saying coyly, “Football is finally back, and this season is special.”

The Super Bowl LIV marks the first under the NFL’s recent partnership with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, which is co-producing the event. “The NFL has a great big platform, and it has to be all-inclusive,” Jay-Z said of the partnership earlier this month. “They were willing to do some things, to make some changes, that we can do some good.”