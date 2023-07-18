Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Bennifer Wedding Anniversary With ‘Midnight Trip to Vegas’ Clip

Just over a year ago, the concept of “love” got a much-needed PR boost when Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got hitched in Las Vegas. Now, to mark their one-year wedding anniversary, Lopez is teasing a new song about the Sin City nuptials, aptly titled “Midnight Trip to Vegas.”

The song isn’t out just yet, but Lopez did share a 20-second teaser on her website (it’ll cost you an email address to hear it). The clip finds Lopez crooning over some glittering, before-the-drop synths, “What about a midnight trip to Vegas?/Just me and you, baby/Throw the kids in the back of the pink Cadillac/And us in the bathroom changing.”

“Midnight Trip to Vegas” will appear on Lopez’s upcoming album, This Is Me… Now, which is expected to arrive this year, though a release date hasn’t been announced yet. The LP is very much a sequel to Lopez’s 2002 smash, This Is Me… Then, which was largely inspired by the first go-around of her relationship with Affleck. This Is Me… Now will even feature “Dear Ben, Pt. II,” a follow-up to the devotional ode, “Dear Ben,” from This Is Me… Then.

Along with succeeding one of her most celebrated albums of all time, This Is Me… Now will also mark Lopez’s first LP in nearly a decade, following 2014’s A.K.A. She has, of course, released plenty of music in the interim, dropping a variety of singles and collaborations, including hit tracks with Bad Bunny and Maluma.

Lopez has also released a whole bunch of movies over the past couple of years, including the 2019 hit Hustlers and her two 2022 rom-coms, Marry Me and Shotgun Wedding. This year, she starred in the action flick The Mother, and has a role in the upcoming sci-fi film Atlas.