Jennifer Lopez Previews ‘Marry Me’ Soundtrack With Soaring Piano Ballad ‘On My Own’

Jennifer Lopez has shared “On My Way (Marry Me),” the first track from her upcoming rom-com Marry Me. The uplifting piano ballad is about finding romance and will be part of the film’s soundtrack, which will feature original songs by Lopez and her co-star Maluma. The trailer for the film dropped Thursday alongside the track.

In the film, Lopez plays a famous singer named Kat Valdez who finds out her superstar fiancé, played by Maluma in his debut movie role, is cheating on her just before they’re about to wed before a massive audience. On a whim, Valdez picks a stranger from the crowd — a math teacher played by Owen Wilson — and chooses to marry him instead, and the film follows the two of them as they get to know each other. Marry Me comes out on Feb. 14.

Lopez recently joined LL Cool J during his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, where she sang their collaboration “All I Have.” She also headlined the 10th annual Global Citizen concert in September.