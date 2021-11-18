 Jennifer Lopez Shares 'On My Own' From 'Marry Me' Soundtrack - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Adele Has a Secret TikTok Account, and Nine More Things You Learn Hanging With Her
Home Music Music News

Jennifer Lopez Previews ‘Marry Me’ Soundtrack With Soaring Piano Ballad ‘On My Own’

The soundtrack features original songs by Lopez and Maluma.

By

Staff Writer

Julyssa Lopez's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jennifer Lopez performs at Global Citizen Live

Jennifer Lopez performs at Global Citizen Live.

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Jennifer Lopez has shared “On My Way (Marry Me),” the first track from her upcoming rom-com Marry Me. The uplifting piano ballad is about finding romance and will be part of the film’s soundtrack, which will feature original songs by Lopez and her co-star Maluma. The trailer for the film dropped Thursday alongside the track.

In the film, Lopez plays a famous singer named Kat Valdez who finds out her superstar fiancé, played by Maluma in his debut movie role, is cheating on her just before they’re about to wed before a massive audience. On a whim, Valdez picks a stranger from the crowd — a math teacher played by Owen Wilson — and chooses to marry him instead, and the film follows the two of them as they get to know each other. Marry Me comes out on Feb. 14.

Lopez recently joined LL Cool J during his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, where she sang their collaboration “All I Have.” She also headlined the 10th annual Global Citizen concert in September.

In This Article: Jennifer Lopez, Maluma

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.