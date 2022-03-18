Jennifer Lopez and Maluma Take Fans Backstage ‘Marry Me’ in New Music Video

JLo is giving fans a behind-the-scenes of her film Marry Me with the new music video for “Marry Me.” On Friday, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma released the video for their recent rom-com’s title track on Facebook Watch. The visual follows the singers as they reprise their roles as Kat Valdez and Bastian, giving an inside look at how they prepped for their roles.

The video opens with Lopez singing the first few notes of the song — a lively, pop banger — in a recording booth. (People reported that the video was shot on set with her boyfriend, Ben Affleck, watching.)

“Marry me, marry me, say yes/Marry me, marry me, say yes/For the rest, the rest of your life,” she sings in the chorus.

Late in the song, Maluma shares a soothing verse in Spanish: “Si me das tu mano, te lo juro por mi vida que seré file/Y aunque pasen cosas buenas y cosas malas, yo siempre estaré/Cuidándote.” (In English: “If you give me your hand, I promise to always be loyal/Even if good and bad things happen I’ll always be here/Taking care of you.”)

Lopez and Maluma released the album’s soundtrack on Feb. 4 — a week ahead of the film’s premiere on Peacock. “You can’t have a movie about two pop stars who are performing and not have a soundtrack,” Lopez told Billboard. “But the album was really difficult because I wasn’t making a J.Lo album. I was writing songs for the story.”

In Lopez’s March cover story with Rolling Stone, she discussed how she’s had to “take my career in my own hands” by producing some of her own films, such as Marry Me and Hustlers, via her company Nuyorican Productions. “I don’t even know half the movies when they come out at the end of the year,” she said. “I have the top agents in the world, but [those projects] don’t come to me.”