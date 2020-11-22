 2020 AMAs: Jennifer Lopez, Maluma Perform 'Pa' Ti,' 'Lonely': Watch - Rolling Stone
Jennifer Lopez, Maluma Bring the Smolder With ‘Pa’ Ti,’ ‘Lonely’ at 2020 AMAs

Marry Me co-stars reunite at socially distanced award show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 22: (L-R) In this image released on November 22, Maluma and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp)

Maluma and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Mazur/AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma performed their recent collaborative singles together for the first time live at the 2020 American Music Awards.

The duo, co-stars in the upcoming film Marry Me, brought “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely” to the AMAs stage; they’re both singles are from the soundtrack for Marry Me, due out in February 2021.

Lopez kicked off the performance with a “Cell Block Tango” vibe, illuminated by a cross-shaped spotlight that transformed into prison bars. When the Microsoft Theatre’s lights went up, Maluma joined her for a sultry dance at center stage, with the pair duetting across an interrogation table. Lopez then took over once more and joined the other cell block “prisoners” onstage in a final dance.

Maluma said Sunday of the performance: “It feels great, not only because it’s going to be my first time, but because I’m going to perform with Jennifer Lopez…We all know that she’s such a superstar and being part of her performance is going to be amazing.”

The AMAs performance bookended a year of live music contrasts for Lopez, who in February of 2020 performed during halftime at Super Bowl 54 for a packed Hard Rock Stadium in Miami as well as a television audience of hundreds of millions. Nine months later, the singer performed under vastly different conditions, at a near-empty Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles amid a raging pandemic.

Maluma previously participated in the similarly socially distanced 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, where the Colombian singer performed his single “Hawaii,” a track he later remixed with the Weeknd.

