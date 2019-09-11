Watch Jennifer Lopez and Jimmy Fallon Recount the History of Music Video Dancing

In a four-minute segment on The Tonight Show, Jennifer Lopez and Jimmy Fallon reenacted (almost) the entire history of music video dance moves. From the strut of The Bangles’ “Walk Like an Egyptian” to the disjointed shake of Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” the duo revealed just how memorable some of these moves have been.

In the clip, Lopez and Fallon, dressed alike, move from the early ’90s, with tracks like MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This,” to today, including iconic dances like the Macarena and Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” groove along the way. The duo even references OK Go’s viral treadmill video for “Here It Goes Again,” during which Fallon quickly gets too winded too continue. The segment ends with a joyous version of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” where Lopez and Fallon are joined by a group of dancers and a lot of confetti.

Lopez appeared on The Tonight Show to promote her new film Hustlers, in theaters September 13th. She also joined Fallon on the couch to discuss the film, which involved learning how to pole dance, and how she got marriage advice from Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Hustlers, directed by Lorene Scafaria, also stars Cardi B, Constance Wu and Lizzo.