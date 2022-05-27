Jennifer Lopez Gives ‘On My Way’ a Country Twist With Help From Jimmie Allen

Maluma, move aside: J.Lo has a new collaborator. On Friday, Jennifer Lopez and Jimmie Allen released a remix of her song “On My Way” from the Marry Me soundtrack that arrived earlier this year.

“And you don’t believe in ‘meant to be’/But somehow you were meant for me,” Allen croons during his verse.

The release of the track is a full-circle moment for Allen, who competed on American Idol in 2011, when Lopez was one of the judges on the show alongside Randy Jackson and Steven Tyler.

“I met @JLo for the first time In 2010 as a contestant on @AmericanIdol. soon as I heard ‘I’m Real,’ I told myself one day we would do a song together and It happened,” Allen tweeted on Thursday. “I’m honored to be a part of the reimagined version of ‘On My Way.'”

On the cover art, Lopez poses in a cheetah-patterned dress while Allen wears his signature hat and a leather jacket with cheetah print lapels. The reimagined song is set to appear on Allen’s upcoming album Tulip Drive, which drops on June 24.

“Tulip Drive is the street my grandmom lived on in Delaware. This is the first where I chose to write songs about my own personal experiences, thoughts and hopes,” Allen tweeted last month, announcing the record. “Hope y’all enjoy it.”

Allen released track “Down Home” earlier this year and joined Dylan Scott on “In Our Blood.” Meanwhile, Lopez last released the soundtrack to her film Marry Me with Maluma, which featured songs such as “Pa Ti (For You),” “Church,” and “Marry Me.”