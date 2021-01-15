Jennifer Lopez Embraces Transformation in New Video for ‘In the Morning’

Jennifer Lopez has released a new video for her recent single, “In the Morning.”

Lopez collaborated on the clip with director Jora Frantzis, crafting a sequence of stunning vignettes that, per a release, grapple with the need to change and grow in relationships, while acknowledging that a person may only be able to change themselves. The clip follows Lopez as she sinks to the bottom of the sea, begins to transform into a mermaid, rises to the surface, takes the form of an angel, and then finally a dove as she flies away.

“It’s full of symbolism about a dark one-sided relationship and the realization that you can’t change anyone else,” Lopez said of the clip. “You can only change yourself! Grow your own wings and walk away from anyone or anything that doesn’t truly value all you have to offer.”

Lopez released “In the Morning” last November, marking her third track of 2020. The singer had previously dropped two songs with Maluma, “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely,” both of which will appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, starring Lopez, Maluma, Owen Wilson, and more.