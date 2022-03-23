Watch Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Jason Aldean Perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend and Charlie Puth are among the artists who took the stage for the ninth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards. The awards show, which aired live on Fox, was hosted by LL Cool J, who also performed.

Lopez was joined by a cast of drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, who dressed in the singer’s most iconic outfits, as well as actor Billy Porter, who introduced her performance. Lopez performed “On My Way (Marry Me)” and “Get Right” before accepting the evening’s Icon Award.

Legend and Puth teamed up for a joint performance, showcasing Puth’s “See You Again” and Legend’s “Ordinary People” on dual pianos.

Aldean was joined by his band for a medley of three songs: “Dirt Road,” “Trouble,” and “If I Didn’t Love You.”

LL Cool J, meanwhile, brought out DJ Z-Trip for his own medley, which included his classic hit, “Mama Said Knock You Out.”

Winners included Megan Thee Stallion, who was awarded the iHeartRadio Trailblazer Award, and Dua Lipa, who won Song of the Year for “Levitating.” See the full list of winners here.