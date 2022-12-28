Jennifer Lopez Reveals Symbolism on New Song ‘Hummingbird’: It’s ‘Going to Be OK’

Jennifer Lopez is sharing nuggets of information about the new music that’s on the way in 2023.

In her On the JLo newsletter this week, the singer revealed the inspiration behind her upcoming song “Hummingbird” and the symbolism behind the This Is Me… Now track.

“To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love,” Lopez wrote. “They’re very agile — can fly forward, backward, and up and down. They’re also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses.”

“I identify with them, but more than anything, whenever I see one, I feel like it’s a sign from God that everything is going to be OK,” she added.

“Hummingbird” was also the theme of her Christmas dinner, which featured her blended family with husband Ben Affleck: her twins Max and Emme and Affleck’s kids Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

“I decided this year that the hummingbird would be a perfect theme,” Lopez continued. “I wanted to have a tree in the house that was a hummingbird tree, reminding us that everything done in love and with love will always be OK.”

Her song “Hummingbird” is the eighth track on her upcoming album This Is Me… Now, which serves as a sequel to her 2002 LP This Is Me… Then. Among the songs on the upcoming project are “To Be Yours,” “Rebound,” Hearts and Flowers,” and “Broken Like Me.”

After announcing her project, Lopez spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music One about the inspiration behind her new project: her rekindling with the "love of my life" Affleck.

“We captured me at this moment in time when I was reunited with the love of my life and we decided we were going to be together forever. The whole message of the album then is this love exists,” she told Lowe. “This is a real love. Now I think what the message of the album is very much if you were wondering if you have, like me at times, lost hope, almost given up, don’t. Because true love does exist and some things do last forever and that’s real.”

“I want to put that message out into the world and that does take a lot of vulnerability. But I couldn’t stop myself and some parts of it scare me,” she added. “And I think parts of it scare Ben, too. He’s like, ‘Oh, do you really want to say all this stuff?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know how else to do it, baby.’”