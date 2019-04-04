Hear Jennifer Lopez, French Montana Give Players Taste of Their Own ‘Medicine’

Jennifer Lopez and fellow Bronx artist French Montana team up for upbeat new song, “Medicine.” It’s Lopez’s first new single of the year. The pair previously collaborated on 2014 A.K.A tracks “Same Girl” and “I Luh Ya Papi.”

Over her new single’s horn-inflected melodies, Lopez warns a suitor with a bad rep to “Don’t go thinking you can use me/it don’t take too much, you can lose me” and turns the tables on any stepping-out behavior on the chorus. “Think you need some medicine/I can be your medicine, yeah,” she buoyantly sings. “Think you need some medicine/Give you a taste of what you give out.”

French Montana reinforces the sentiment of not taking a good thing for granted on his verse. “They drive you, Uptown, baby/Shawty, you heaven sent/Yeah, my medicine,” French Montana raps. “Movin’ on up, George Jefferson.”

Jennifer Lopez embarks on her first tour in six years this summer. Dubbed It’s My Party: The Live Celebration, a nod to marking the milestone of her turning 50 this year, the tour kicks off with two shows on June 7th and 8th at the Forum in Inglewood, California and wraps in Miami, Florida for a pair of performances on July 25th and 26th at American Airlines Arena.