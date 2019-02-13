Jennifer Lopez Plots ‘It’s My Party: The Live Celebration’ Tour

Jennifer Lopez turns 50 this year, so she will naturally be ringing in that milestone with her first tour in six years. It’s My Party: The Live Celebration will launch in June.

Lopez made the announcement on Ellen, revealing that there will be guest appearances from the stars of NBC reality competition World of Dance, where she serves as both executive producer and judge. This will be Lopez’s first trek since 2012’s Dance Again World Tour, which was in support of her album Love? and featured Enrique Iglesias as her co-headliner on the American tour dates. Since then, she has headlined a successful Las Vegas residency called All I Have, which concluded last year.

Prior to the announcement, Lopez appeared at Sunday’s Grammy Awards as the star of a tribute to Motown’s 60th anniversary. Last August, she was honored at the MTV Video Music Awards where she received the Video Vanguard honor. Her last full-length album was 2014’s A.K.A., though she has been steadily releasing Spanish-language singles since then, most notably the Bad Bunny collaboration “Te Guste.”

Jennifer Lopez’s It’s My Party: The Live Celebration Tour Dates

June 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

June 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

June 10 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

June 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

June 15 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

June 16 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

June 19 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

June 21 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

June 22 – Hidalgo, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena

June 24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

June 25 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

June 28 – San Juan, Puerto Rico @ Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot

June 30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 5 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 7 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 10 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

July 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 16 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 17 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

July 19 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

July 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 23 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

July 26 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena