Jennifer Lopez Plots ‘It’s My Party: The Live Celebration’ Tour

Jennifer Lopez turns 50 this year, so she will naturally be ringing in that milestone with her first tour in six years. It’s My Party: The Live Celebration will launch in June.
Lopez made the announcement on Ellen, revealing that there will be guest appearances from the stars of NBC reality competition World of Dance, where she serves as both executive producer and judge. This will be Lopez’s first trek since 2012’s Dance Again World Tour, which was in support of her album Love? and featured Enrique Iglesias as her co-headliner on the American tour dates. Since then, she has headlined a successful Las Vegas residency called All I Have, which concluded last year.
Prior to the announcement, Lopez appeared at Sunday’s Grammy Awards as the star of a tribute to Motown’s 60th anniversary. Last August, she was honored at the MTV Video Music Awards where she received the Video Vanguard honor. Her last full-length album was 2014’s A.K.A., though she has been steadily releasing Spanish-language singles since then, most notably the Bad Bunny collaboration “Te Guste.”
Jennifer Lopez’s It’s My Party: The Live Celebration Tour Dates
June 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
June 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
June 10 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
June 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
June 15 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
June 16 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
June 19 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
June 21 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
June 22 – Hidalgo, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena
June 24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
June 25 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
June 28 – San Juan, Puerto Rico @ Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot
June 30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 5 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
July 7 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 10 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
July 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 16 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 17 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
July 19 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
July 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
July 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
July 23 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
July 26 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
