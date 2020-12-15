Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter to Perform on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

Dick Clark Productions and ABC have announced that Jennifer Lopez will headline Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve celebration this year, live from Times Square in New York and airing December 31st beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the show will also feature performances from Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper, and Jimmie Allen. Porter and Lauper, who recently acted in the Broadway musical Kinky Boots together, will reunite for a duet performance. Porter will also share hosting duties with Seacrest, along with Lucy Hale.

Additionally, Ciara will host from the Los Angeles celebration, returning to the show for her fourth year. Country artist Jessie James Decker will be returning as the night’s Powerball correspondent, providing updates throughout the evening and checking in with five randomly selected finalists across the country before announcing the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year just after midnight.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the broadcast event will be closed to the public and will not feature the usual crowds gathered at Times Square to watch the ball drop at midnight. The show will air through 2:00 a.m. on January 1st, 2021.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 is produced by Dick Clark Productions with Ryan Seacrest, Amy Thurlow, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco, and Linda Gierahn serving as executive producers. Larry Klein is the producer.