Jennifer Lopez Reveals She’s Engaged to Ben Affleck (Again) in Video Clip

After less than a year of dating, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now engaged for a second time — signaling that, yes, the early ’00s are officially back in style.

Lopez broke the news in a video clip shared to subscribers of her “On The J.Lo” newsletter Friday, which showed the visibly emotional singer and actress sporting an engagement ring with a large green stone — a color that Lopez stated has a special meaning to her.

“I always say the color green is my lucky color. Maybe you remember a certain green dress,” Lopez wrote in a previous newsletter. “I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green.”

The couple, who famously began dating several months after meeting on the set of box-office bomb Gigli in 2001, were previously engaged to one another before calling it quits in early 2004.

Lopez briefly mentioned her renewed relationship with Affleck — which she referred to as “having a second chance at real love” — in her recent Rolling Stone cover story. “We’ve both grown. We’re the same, and we’re different. And that’s what’s nice,” she said, later saying “we learned a lot. We know what’s real, what’s not real. So it’s just — the game has changed.”

Bennifer’s engagement announcement wasn’t the only surprise celebrity wedding news Friday. Jack White shocked the audience at his sold-out concert in Detroit when he proposed to (and then immediately married) fellow musician Olivia Jean onstage.