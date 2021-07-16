Jennifer Hudson Belts Aretha Franklin’s Classic ‘(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman’

Jennifer Hudson has dropped her version of “(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman” for the soundtrack for the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect.

“Natural Woman” was penned by Carole King and Gerry Goffin (with some help from Atlantic Records’ Jerry Wexler), and featured on Franklin’s 1968 album, Lady Soul. Hudson’s version of the soul standard is presented as if it were a live performance, with a crowd roaring in the back as she belts the famous refrain over a rich horn fanfare.

The Respect soundtrack is set to arrive on August 13th via Epic Records, while the film will be released on the same day. The soundtrack will feature Hudson’s take on 17 Franklin classics, as well as one new song, “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” which Hudson co-wrote with King and Jamie Hartman.

Along with Hudson, the cast of Respect will feature Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, and Mary J. Blige. The film was directed by Liesl Tommy.