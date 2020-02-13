 Jennifer Hudson to Perform Tribute to Kobe Bryant at NBA All-Star Game - Rolling Stone
Jennifer Hudson to Perform Tribute to Kobe Bryant During NBA All-Star Game

Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled and Quavo will perform with Chance the Rapper during halftime on Sunday

Jennifer Hudson'An Evening Honoring Leonard A. Lauder' fashion gala, Inside, New York, USA - 18 Nov 2019

Jennifer Bryant will perform a tribute to Kobe Bryant during the NBA All-Star game in Chicago on Sunday.

Nina Westervelt/WWD/Shutterstock

Jennifer Hudson has been tapped to open the 69th annual NBA All-Star game on Sunday at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The singer’s hometown performance will pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and their seven friends who died in a tragic helicopter crash in January.

Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled and Quavo will join the previously announced Chicago artist Chance the Rapper to perform during Sunday’s halftime show. Additional Chicago natives Common and Chance’s brother and rapper Taylor Bennett will also appear over the weekend. Windy City legend Chaka Khan will sing the National Anthem prior to Sunday’s tip-off.

The star-studded weekend will include a number of additional performances. On All-Star Saturday Night, Queen Latifah will team with Chicago youth for a performance of Stevie Wonder’s “Love’s in Need of Love Today.” Later in the night, Dame D.O.L.L.A, Lil Wayne and Chicago’s Jeremih will team up to perform. Friday’s Rising Stars event will feature Chicago Children’s Choir singing the National Anthem in advance of NBA Rising Stars event and Bennett will perform at halftime.

The NBA All-Star weekend’s events, which take place at United Center and Wintrust Arena this weekend, will be broadcast on TNT.

