See Jennifer Hudson, John Legend Duet on ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ to Mark 100th Episode

Jennifer Hudson and John Legend sang an impromptu duet of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Trouble Water” to celebrate the 100th episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

The two EGOT winners were making the usual daytime television conversation when Legend noticed the piano on the stage, an instrument that Hudson admittedly can’t play. Reading the room, Legend suggested the two sing together.

"I know you very famously played the great Aretha Franklin, and she did a wonderful version of this song," Legend told the Respect star. "I like to do this song too, and it's on my new solo album. We gotta do a little bit of 'Bridge Over Troubled Water.'"

The two vocalists then delivered a stripped-down (and sadly, abridged) rendition of the Simon & Garfunkel classic.

“Bridge Over Troubled Water” does not appear on Legend’s most recent LP, 2022’s Legend, which suggests he’s already at work on his next album. Fittingly, just hours after the Hudson appearance, he released his own solo piano rendition (thankfully, unabridged) of “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”