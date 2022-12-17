Jennifer Hudson and Dionne Warwick Sing ‘All The Time’ in a Full Circle Moment

Singer and talk show host Jennifer Hudson fulfilled a childhood dream on Friday by singing a duet with the legendary Dionne Warwick on the Jennifer Hudson Show. The little-known song, “All the Time,” was released in 1979. Warwick, who has had 56 of her singles make the Billboard Hot 100 over her decades long career, told the audience, that the last time she sang the song was when she recorded it. “Why she chose this song I’ll never know,” Warwick teased Hudson.

Hudson laughed and explained that Warwick’s “This Empty Place” was her original audition song when she was a contestant on American Idol. She also shared that growing up she was a super fan and would dig up “every single record under the sun.” In a full-circle moment, Hudson took the opportunity to ask her fellow Grammy-winner to perform “All The Time” and handed her the mic.

“I cannot have you here and not sing with you. Can we sing a bit?” she said. “Oh my God. I’ve been wanting to do this.”

As Warwick obliged and opened the performance with her full, soulful vocals, Hudson dived into the song, belting her heart out to the track. When their duet was over, Hudson appeared to be filled with emotion and collapsed on the couch.

“Thank you so much for that. Can I give you a hug?” she said before leaning in for a big embrace.