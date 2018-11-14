Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1321: November 2, 2018
Read Next Stacey Abrams Reups Her Fight to Count Every Vote in Georgia as Deadline Looms Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Jennifer Hudson Celebrates Justice Ginsburg, Female Trailblazers in ‘I’ll Fight’ Video

Hudson, hitmaker Diane Warren release video to spread a post-midterms message: “Even though the election has ended,” Warren said, “the fight isn’t over.”

By

Senior Editor

Patrick Doyle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jennifer Hudson, "I'll Fight", 2018

Jennifer Hudson, "I'll Fight", 2018

ET Entertainment via YouTube

Earlier this year, Jennifer Hudson performed “The Times They Are A Changin’” at March for Our Lives in Washington D.C. and talked about losing her mother, brother and nephew to gun violence in 2008. “To me, the saddest thing is no one ever reacts until it happens to them, and then it’s too late,” she said.

Soon after, Hudson released “I’ll Fight,” an anthem about pressing on in spite of hurt, anger and repression. The song was written by Diane Warren (whose dozens of hits include Cher’s “If I Could Turn Back Time” and Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing”) for the Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary RBG, which grossed millions at the box office this summer.

Hudson just released a music video for “I’ll Fight,” featuring Ginsburg, Gloria Steinem, Dorothy Pitman-Hughes and other female trailblazers. In a statement, Hudson and Warren called the video, directed by Tabitha Denholm (Florence & the Machine, Haim), a tribute to everyone who voted in the midterms: “Even though the election has ended,” Warren said, “the fight isn’t over.”

Hudson has another project coming up: a planned Aretha Franklin biopic. Before her death, Franklin said that she wanted Hudson to play her in a movie, which has been acquired by MGM. “[You] have no idea how humbled I am,” Hudson wrote about the project in January, though there have been few updates on the film since.

In This Article: Jennifer Hudson

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1321: November 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad