Jennifer Hudson Celebrates Justice Ginsburg, Female Trailblazers in ‘I’ll Fight’ Video

Earlier this year, Jennifer Hudson performed “The Times They Are A Changin’” at March for Our Lives in Washington D.C. and talked about losing her mother, brother and nephew to gun violence in 2008. “To me, the saddest thing is no one ever reacts until it happens to them, and then it’s too late,” she said.

Soon after, Hudson released “I’ll Fight,” an anthem about pressing on in spite of hurt, anger and repression. The song was written by Diane Warren (whose dozens of hits include Cher’s “If I Could Turn Back Time” and Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing”) for the Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary RBG, which grossed millions at the box office this summer.

Hudson just released a music video for “I’ll Fight,” featuring Ginsburg, Gloria Steinem, Dorothy Pitman-Hughes and other female trailblazers. In a statement, Hudson and Warren called the video, directed by Tabitha Denholm (Florence & the Machine, Haim), a tribute to everyone who voted in the midterms: “Even though the election has ended,” Warren said, “the fight isn’t over.”

Hudson has another project coming up: a planned Aretha Franklin biopic. Before her death, Franklin said that she wanted Hudson to play her in a movie, which has been acquired by MGM. “[You] have no idea how humbled I am,” Hudson wrote about the project in January, though there have been few updates on the film since.