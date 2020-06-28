Watch Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in New ‘Respect’ Trailer

Jennifer Hudson transforms into Aretha Franklin in the new trailer for the Franklin biopic Respect. The film is set to premiere this December.

The official trailer for Respect debuted during the BET Awards on Sunday night, with Hudson’s powerful cover of “Respect” soundtracking the preview. The clip features scenes of Franklin performing and asserting herself during interactions with the men in her life and those in the music industry. Directed by Liesl Tommy, the film also stars Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Forest Whitaker, Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige and Marc Maron.

Prior to the trailer’s debut, Hudson covered Franklin’s “Young, Gifted & Black” during the awards show. In an emerald green gown, Hudson first sat behind a white piano before moving to a standing microphone. White-clad back-up singers surrounded Hudson for the striking performance.