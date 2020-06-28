 Watch Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in New 'Respect' Trailer - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1340: Bad Bunny
Read Next Racist Trump Shares Video of Racist Screaming ‘White Power’ Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in New ‘Respect’ Trailer

Hudson also performs striking version of “Young, Gifted and Black” at BET Awards

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jennifer Hudson transforms into Aretha Franklin in the new trailer for the Franklin biopic Respect. The film is set to premiere this December.

The official trailer for Respect debuted during the BET Awards on Sunday night, with Hudson’s powerful cover of “Respect” soundtracking the preview. The clip features scenes of Franklin performing and asserting herself during interactions with the men in her life and those in the music industry. Directed by Liesl Tommy, the film also stars Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Forest Whitaker, Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige and Marc Maron.

Prior to the trailer’s debut, Hudson covered Franklin’s “Young, Gifted & Black” during the awards show. In an emerald green gown, Hudson first sat behind a white piano before moving to a standing microphone. White-clad back-up singers surrounded Hudson for the striking performance.

In This Article: Aretha Franklin, BET Awards, Jennifer Hudson, RSX

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1340: Bad Bunny
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.