 Jennifer Hudson Talks Portraying Aretha Franklin in 'Respect' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next RS Recommends: How to Get Disney+ for Free
Home Music Music News

Jennifer Hudson Talks Portraying Aretha Franklin in ‘Respect’ Featurette

“When I look back on my career, Aretha was like the blueprint of it all,” actress says in behind-the-scenes interview

By

Staff Writer

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jennifer Hudson discusses her upcoming role as Aretha Franklin in a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Respect, the upcoming MGM biopic on Franklin’s life.

Through interview segments and clips from the movie, as well as rehearsal videos, the featurette documents Hudson’s journey to embodying the Queen of Soul, beginning from when Franklin herself first chose the actress to portray her on film. In addition to performing Franklin’s songs live on camera, Hudson learned how to play piano and took choreography lessons to try to replicate Franklin’s stride and physicality.

“She became the Queen of Soul,” screenwriter Tracey Scott Wilson says, “and the journey is, how does she become it artistically and personally?”

“When I look back on my career, Aretha was like the blueprint of it all,” Hudson says, emphasizing her personal relationship with the legendary artist. “It was like it was destiny in a way.”

The featurette also includes interviews with Respect director Liesl Tommy, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Mary J. Blige, music producers Stephen Bray and Jason Michael Webb, and Franklin’s cousin and backup singer Brenda Franklin-Corbett.

Hudson collaborated with “Natural Woman” co-writer Carole King on an original song for the biopic, “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” released last week. Respect arrives in theaters on August 13th.

In This Article: Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Jennifer Hudson

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.