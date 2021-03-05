Jennifer Hudson Releases Full ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’ Cover

Jennifer Hudson released the full version of her rendition of the Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell classic “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” on streaming services Friday.

An abridged version of Hudson’s cover previously featured in a Mastercard ad that premiered in mid-February that was tied to the credit card company’s “Strivers Initiative,” an effort to promote black female business owners.

“I am fortunate to have been influenced and inspired by so many incredible black female role models as I’ve pursued my dreams, but that’s not always the case for all black girls and women,” Jennifer Hudson said in a statement at the time.

Hudson, who will portray Aretha Franklin in the upcoming biopic Respect, last appeared on Mariah Carey’s “Oh Santa!” alongside Ariana Grande.