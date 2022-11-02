Jenni Rivera’s Banda Legacy Lives on With ‘Misión Cumplida’

Mission complete: Ten years after her death, the voice of Jenni Rivera continues to be heard by her fans. On Wednesday, the children of the late banda songstress released “Misión Cumplida,” the first single of a posthumous album of unreleased demos she recorded before her death.

After Rivera’s son Johnny Lopez found demos with Rivera’s voice he and his siblings — including Jacquie Rivera, who is the CEO of Jenni Rivera Enterprises — decided the best way to give back to Jenni’s fans was through releasing some of the music she had worked on.

“We, her children, feel that we are completing a mission for her by launching that production that she was working on,” Jacquie said in a statement. “When she was with us we never realized what a great star she was, for us she was simply our mom but with this new music, we are recognizing the icon that Jenni Rivera continues to be and giving a gift to her fans.”

She added, “We are sure that the public will receive this new project with the same love that we are doing it.”

On “Misión Cumplida,” Rivera sings to man who fought for her heart after she refused. The Riveras tapped Banda MS’s Sergio Lizárraga and Pavel Ocampo to produce the song, and much of an upcoming album of unreleased songs.

“I think it’s very important that we tie in how she started, what [music] put her up there, and share that,” Jacquie told Billboard over the summer. (Rivera’s family last posthumously released “Aparantemente Bien” in 2019.)

Rivera’s family has carried out the legacy of Jenni — who died in a horrific plane crash ten years ago — through reality shows, new music, and even an upcoming physical store in Los Angeles sharing merchandise in memory of La Diva de la Banda. The store, set to open Nov. 11, will benefit the Jenni Rivera Love Foundation, which supports women who are survivors of domestic violence.

The Rivera family is also set to host a concert to commemorate the 10th anniversary of her 2012 death with performances by her children, including daughter Chiquis, who dropped her LP Abeja Reina, earlier this year.

“My genre is so male-dominated and has been since forever; my mom came in and broke down those barriers and was one of the very first women to sing corridos and really hold her own,” Chiquis previously told Rolling Stone. “So I always knew that I wanted to sing corridors.”