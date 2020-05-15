Jehnny Beth Drops Self-Directed Video for ‘Heroine’

Savages singer Jehnny Beth released a self-directed video for “Heroine,” her latest single off of To Love Is to Live, out June 12th.

The clip opens with Beth walking through the Paris Métro, her face blanketed in a mask, amid the pandemic. She rapidly pivots toward the camera for the defiant lines, “All I want is to go dancing with the devil/All I want is to touch you on every level.”

Grainy shots of Beth as a child are interspersed throughout the video, as she plays piano and smiles in a turtleneck. “If I hear them say/’She’s not there,’ ” she sings, “She must be there/A heroine.”

“We couldn’t plan that the current worldwide circumstances would push us to make this video entirely ourselves at home,” Beth said in a statement, “but sometimes working with constraints is the best fuel, and it fits perfectly with the positive message of self-belief and resilience of the song, pursuing childhood dreams and destiny.”

In addition to To Love Is to Live, Beth is also promoting Crimes Against Love Memories (C.A.L.M.), a collection of erotic short stories out September 1st. The book is accompanied by photography by her longtime collaborator Johnny Hostile. Beth has been posting readings of C.A.L.M. via Instagram every Friday.