Jefferson Airplane Member Reacts to ‘The Matrix”s Perfectly On-the-Nose ‘White Rabbit’ Use

One pill makes you larger and one pill makes you small — or in the case of a certain trailer that arrived on Thursday, the red one makes you enter the Matrix.

Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” has been used in film and television for decades since its release in 1967, from Season One of The Sopranos to 1998’s Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas to The Handmaid’s Tale. But its appearance in The Matrix Resurrections trailer caused a frenzy on the internet, whether it’s because the psychedelic classic is fitting for the simulated world or because it just looks really awesome to see Keanu Reeves relaxing in the tub with a rubber duck on his head.

The band’s Jorma Kaukonen reacted to the trailer, telling Rolling Stone, “We started in the Matrix. Glad to be there again!”

Just last month, Grace Slick and Jack Casady spoke to The Guardian about the track. “I was born in the year of the rabbit and all kinds of white rabbit stuff has happened to me,” Slick said. “It’s almost witchcraft. I had a fire in my house — about 20 years ago — the only thing saved was a ceramic white rabbit. I’ve still got ceramic white rabbits around the house and today people send me white rabbits.”

“‘White Rabbit’ [has] been bringing in royalties for over 50 years,” she added. “I still get to pay my bills off that one song. Now that’s a good song!”