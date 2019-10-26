Hear Jeff Tweedy Discuss Wilco’s ‘Ode to Joy’ on Our New Podcast

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy joins host Brian Hiatt on a new episode of our podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, for an in-depth discussion of the band’s excellent new album, Ode to Joy, and much more.

Tweedy explains how political lyrics slipped in (he sometimes writes dummy lyrics while listening to cable news, and he ended up keeping some of them); how he was influenced by “forward-thinking and future-driven” modern hip-hop like Jpegmafia; why he obsessed over drum sounds more than ever; and why he’s becoming suspicious of the rock tradition and its sonic strictures, among many other topics. “It’s part of my job to push myself to be a little uncomfortable,” Tweedy says.

To hear the entire interview, press play below

