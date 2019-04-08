Jeff Tweedy to Release ‘Warm’ Companion LP ‘Warmer’ on Record Store Day

Six months after Jeff Tweedy released his solo LP Warm, the Wilco singer has announced a “sister album” titled Warmer will arrive on Record Store Day.

The 10-song collection was recorded during the same studio sessions at Chicago’s the Loft that resulted in Tweedy’s 2018 album. Warmer was “recorded in the same burst, motivated by the same impetus, overflowing with the same consoling ethos,” author George Saunders, who penned Warm‘s liner notes, said of the “sister album.

Tweedy said of Warmer in a statement, “At some point I separated the songs from the Warm/Warmer session into two records with individual character, but still tried to keep the overall tone and texture of the combined session consistent. In a lot of ways these two records could have been released as a double LP. Warmer means as much to me as Warm and might just as easily have been released as the first record of the pair.”

Ahead of the album’s April 13th arrival, Tweedy has shared the Warmer track “Family Ghost,” a “reflection on the difficulty of understanding and eliminating the types of casual and systemic racism pervasive in Jeff’s southern Illinois upbringing,” a press release for the album stated.

Wilco’s dBpm Records will release Warmer as a vinyl-only edition is limited to 5,000 copies for Record Store Day, with a digital release planned for later in the year, NPR reports.

Warmer Track List

1, “Orphan”

2. “Family Ghost”

3. “And Then You Cut It in Half”

4. “Ten Sentences”

5. “Sick Server”

6. “Empty Head”

7. “Landscape”

8. “Ultra Orange Room”

9. “Evergreen”

10. “Guaranteed”