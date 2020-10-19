Jeff Tweedy Encourages Voting, Performs Wilco’s ‘Everlasting Everything’

Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Jeff Tweedy encouraged voting and performed Wilco’s “Everlasting Everything” during Rolling Stone’s Fridays for Unity event, which took place on October 16th.

“I just wanna tell you that your vote is important because it’s the least you can do to participate in our democracy,” Tweedy says in the clip. “All you have to do is think about how hard people work to take that right away from you and to try to keep you from voting to realize it’s pretty important.”

He then dives into “Everlasting Everything” from 2009’s Wilco (The Album). “Oh, I know this might sound sad/But everything goes both good and the bad,” he sings, strumming the acoustic guitar. “It all adds up and you should be glad/Everlasting love is all you have.”

Tweedy recently released his new book, How to Write One Song, where he shared his detailed thoughts on the songwriting process. On October 23rd, he’ll drop his solo album Love Is the King, which he recorded at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown. Ahead of the release date, he’s released the title track, “Guess Again,” and “Gwendolyn,” which featured a video starring the mouths of Jon Hamm, Elvis Costello, Fred Armisen, Seth Meyers, and more.

Rolling Stone‘s two-part virtual event kicked off on last Friday and featured Beto O’Rourke in conversation with Arcade Fire’s Win Butler, California Governor Gavin Newsom with Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith, and more. Selena Gomez, Jeff Tweedy, Stacey Abrams, Bernie Sanders and others participated in the virtual event — the first of two parts featuring a mix of unique conversations, musical performances and special guest appearances. The second part will air on Friday, October 30th on Rolling Stone‘s YouTube page at 8 p.m. ET.