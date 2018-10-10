Watch Jeff Tweedy Play Sweet ‘Pecan Pie’ in Bed for Charity

Wilco singer-songwriter Jeff Tweedy recently performed a solo acoustic rendition of his song “Pecan Pie” while at Traveler’s Rest, the Missoula, Montana music festival organized by the Decemberists. The performance was part of this year’s Bedstock, an online music series put on by MyMusicRx, a charitable program of the Children’s Cancer Association. Now you can have a taste of Tweedy’s “Pecan Pie” for yourself, and it’s very sweet.

“Pecan Pie” originally appeared on 1995’s Down by the Old Mainstream, the full-length debut of Golden Smog, the alt-country group whose other members have included the Jayhawks’ Gary Louris, Big Star’s Jody Stephens and more. Since then, “Pecan Pie” has made regular appearances in Tweedy’s solo acoustic sets. (Wilco used to play it every now and again, too, but it hasn’t appeared in their sets since 2000.) It’s a nice love song, with some silly lyrics about various sorts of pie, and now it’s going for a good cause.

MyMusicRx uses in-hospital concerts and other music programming to enhance the quality of life of young people with serious illnesses. Bedstock, which began in 2014, takes that one step further by recruiting top artists to perform their songs from bed, in “a show of solidarity with seriously ill kids and teens,” according to a press release. This year’s Bedstock begins on November 27th and will include performances by “Weird Al” Yankovic, TV on the Radio, Sofi Tukker and more to be named soon. Last year’s featured performances from Ed Sheeran, the Breeders, Nick Jonas and more.

Tweedy’s memoir, Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back), is out November 13th. His first-ever solo album of all-new original songs, Warm, will follow it on November 30th. (He’ll go on a book tour in between.) He recently told Rolling Stone that Wilco are spending most of this year on an “extended break” because drummer Glenn Kotche’s wife, Miiri, got a Fulbright scholarship to study medical device design in Finland. “It’s always good for a band to go away for a while,” he said. “And Wilco really hasn’t gone away hardly ever, so it was an opportunity to kind of do that.”