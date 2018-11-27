Jeff Tweedy Unveils ‘I Know What It’s Like’ Video, Plots 2019 Solo Tour

Jeff Tweedy released his new video for “I Know What It’s Like,” the latest single off the Wilco frontman’s forthcoming solo album Warm.

In addition to the visual, which features a close-up on Tweedy’s face barraged by colorful lights and space effects as he sings the mellow track, the rocker also announced an early 2019 trek in support Warm.

Warm, which also boasts first single “Some Birds,” arrives Friday on Tweedy’s dBpm Records. The album was recorded at Chicago studio The Loft alongside collaborators like Glenn Kotche, Tom Schick and his son Spencer Tweedy and features liner notes by Lincoln in the Bardo author George Saunders.

To celebrate the release of Warm, Tweedy will live-stream his Chicago concert on December 1st at 8 p.m. CST. Check out the YouTube video for the livestream below:

Jeff Tweedy Tour Dates

February 27 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre

February 28 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

March 1 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Page Woodson Theater

March 3 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

March 4 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

March 7 – Germantown, TN @ Germantown Performing Arts Center

March 8 – Birmingham, AL @ Lyric Theatre

March 9 – Macon, GA @ Hargray Capitol Theatre

March 11 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

March 14 – Tampa, FL @ Tampa Theatre

March 15 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker Playhouse

March 17 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live Theatre

March 19 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

March 20 – Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater

March 21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

April 12 – Savannah, GA @ Lucas Theatre for the Arts

April 13 – Decatur, GA @ Amplify Decatur Music Festival