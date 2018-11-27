Jeff Tweedy Unveils ‘I Know What It’s Like’ Video, Plots 2019 Solo Tour

Jeff Tweedy released his new video for “I Know What It’s Like,” the latest single off the Wilco frontman’s forthcoming solo album Warm.
In addition to the visual, which features a close-up on Tweedy’s face barraged by colorful lights and space effects as he sings the mellow track, the rocker also announced an early 2019 trek in support Warm.
Warm, which also boasts first single “Some Birds,” arrives Friday on Tweedy’s dBpm Records. The album was recorded at Chicago studio The Loft alongside collaborators like Glenn Kotche, Tom Schick and his son Spencer Tweedy and features liner notes by Lincoln in the Bardo author George Saunders.
To celebrate the release of Warm, Tweedy will live-stream his Chicago concert on December 1st at 8 p.m. CST. Check out the YouTube video for the livestream below:
Jeff Tweedy Tour Dates
February 27 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre
February 28 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
March 1 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Page Woodson Theater
March 3 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
March 4 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
March 7 – Germantown, TN @ Germantown Performing Arts Center
March 8 – Birmingham, AL @ Lyric Theatre
March 9 – Macon, GA @ Hargray Capitol Theatre
March 11 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
March 14 – Tampa, FL @ Tampa Theatre
March 15 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker Playhouse
March 17 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live Theatre
March 19 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
March 20 – Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater
March 21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre
April 12 – Savannah, GA @ Lucas Theatre for the Arts
April 13 – Decatur, GA @ Amplify Decatur Music Festival
