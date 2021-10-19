Jeff Tweedy Previews ‘Love Is the King’ Deluxe LP With Neil Young Cover

Jeff Tweedy’s recent solo album gets a deluxe edition with Love Is the King/Live Is the King, which features a bonus disc housing live versions of all 11 original songs from Love Is the King. The expanded package arrives digitally and on CD via dBpm Records on December 10th and it’s available for preorder. A vinyl version is slated for 2022.

The bonus disc also includes a cover of Neil Young’s “The Old Country Waltz,” which Tweedy shared alongside the deluxe edition announcement. The accompanying video features shots from the Chicago venue the Hideout.

Typically bustling with happy patrons, the intimate venue appears quiet and empty in the video, before the camera moves into its music room where Tweedy and his band are on stage gearing up to play without an audience. It echoes the “empty hall, bouncin’ off the wall” sentiments of the original song, while also resonating with the ever-evolving pandemic times we live in, which initially shuttered venues like the Hideout for months.

The live renditions for the LP were tracked at the Loft, Wilco’s North Side Chicago studio, and at hometown venues Constellation and the Hideout. Tweedy’s sons Sammy and Spencer, Liam Kazar, James Elkington, and Ohmme’s Sima Cunningham serve as backing band on the live set. The group, along with Macie Stewart, will join Tweedy for a string of live shows this winter. Tweedy will perform solo during his Los Angeles dates.

Jeff Tweedy Tour Dates

December 22 ­– Chicago, IL @ Metro

December 23 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

December 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo

December 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo

December 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo

January 1, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo

January 2, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo

January 5, 2022 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

January 6, 2022 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore