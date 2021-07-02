 See Jeff Tweedy Cover Japanese Breakfast's 'Kokomo, IN' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Jamie Talks A-List Collabs, New Music and Honest Lyrics: 'You Don't Have to Filter Yourself'
Home Music Music News

See Jeff Tweedy Cover Japanese Breakfast’s ‘Kokomo, IN’

“Wilco has been such a huge influence on my music for so many years,” Michelle Zauner writes

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jeff Tweedy

Jeff Tweedy

Avalon/PYMCA/Universal Images Gr

Jeff Tweedy covered Japanese Breakfast’s Jubilee track “Kokomo, IN” on his latest Instagram livestream, where the Wilco frontman frequently delivers surprise acoustic renditions of recent releases.

Following Tweedy’s performance, Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner shared her excitement about the rendition on social media.

“Words can’t begin to express how mindblowing it is to discover this vid of Jeff Tweedy covering ‘Kokomo, IN.’ Wilco has been such a huge influence on my music for so many years,” Zauner said. “The arrangement of [‘Jesus, Etc’] was the elegant perfection we strived for when we were recording ‘Kokomo.’ The narrative arc of ‘Posing for Cars’ and my need to solo for three mins was directly inspired by ‘At Least That’s What You Said.’ I freaking walked off the aisle to ‘She’s a Jar.’ I just can’t even handle it and had to share. Fuck.”

In June, Tweedy and his son Spencer tackled Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen’s then-new collaborative single “Like I Used To.”

In This Article: Japanese Breakfast, Jeff Tweedy

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.