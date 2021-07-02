See Jeff Tweedy Cover Japanese Breakfast’s ‘Kokomo, IN’

Jeff Tweedy covered Japanese Breakfast’s Jubilee track “Kokomo, IN” on his latest Instagram livestream, where the Wilco frontman frequently delivers surprise acoustic renditions of recent releases.

Following Tweedy’s performance, Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner shared her excitement about the rendition on social media.

“Words can’t begin to express how mindblowing it is to discover this vid of Jeff Tweedy covering ‘Kokomo, IN.’ Wilco has been such a huge influence on my music for so many years,” Zauner said. “The arrangement of [‘Jesus, Etc’] was the elegant perfection we strived for when we were recording ‘Kokomo.’ The narrative arc of ‘Posing for Cars’ and my need to solo for three mins was directly inspired by ‘At Least That’s What You Said.’ I freaking walked off the aisle to ‘She’s a Jar.’ I just can’t even handle it and had to share. Fuck.”

In June, Tweedy and his son Spencer tackled Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen’s then-new collaborative single “Like I Used To.”