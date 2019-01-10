Watch Jeff Tweedy Play Soothing ‘I Know What It’s Like’ on ‘Kimmel’

Jeff Tweedy played his dreamy solo track “I Know What It’s Like” on Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. The Wilco frontman strummed an acoustic guitar throughout the alt-folk sing-along, softly singing the melancholy melody in a light rasp. Two electric guitarists coaxed out spidery lead lines, and Tweedy’s son Spencer anchored the track with a sturdy drum beat.

“I Know What It’s Like” appears on Tweedy’s recently issued solo LP, Warm, which he recorded with Spencer, Wilco drummer Glenn Kotche and mixer-engineer-producer Tom Schick. The album also includes the singles “Some Birds” and “Let’s Go Rain.”

Tweedy will promote Warm, which cracked Rolling Stone‘s list of the year’s 50 Best Albums, with a brief U.S. solo tour launching February 27th in Iowa City, Iowa and concluding April 18th in Champaign, Illinois. In June, he’ll link back up with Wilco for a brief European trek.