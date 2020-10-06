Jeff Tweedy Recruits Jon Hamm, Elvis Costello, and More for ‘Gwendolyn’ Video

Jeff Tweedy has dropped a bizarre, star-studded video for “Gwendolyn,” a track off his upcoming solo album Love Is the King, out October 23rd via dBpm Records.

Conceptualized by Tweedy and directed by​ Jamie Fleischel from Picture Show​, the clip opens with Tweedy wearing a mask while he gets his hair combed. As he takes the covering off, several familiar faces are shown in place of his: Jon Hamm, Elvis Costello, Fred Armisen, Seth Meyers, Courtney Barnett, Alex Winter, Jay Som, Tavi Gevinson, Abbi Jacobson, Norah Jones, Nick Offerman, Jeff Garlin, Robyn Hitchcock, Tweedy’s sons Spencer and Sammy, and more.

“He holds my hand between her knees/It’s like a dream, I never know what it means,” Tweedy sings over acoustic guitar. “I only know I’m feeling alone/That’s right when I start missing home.”

“Gwendolyn” follows the upcoming album’s title track and “Guess Again.” Love Is the King is Tweedy’s fourth solo album, following 2017’s Together at Last, 2018’s Warm, and 2019’s Warmer. It was recorded in April at the Loft in Chicago in an effort to console himself during the Covid-19 lockdown. “Folk and country type forms being the shapes that come most easily to me in a comforting way,” he said.

On October 13th, Tweedy will release his new book, How to Write One Song, via Dutton. He’ll celebrate with two virtual book tour dates on October 13th and 14th, one at the Community Bookstore with Murrmrr (with Norah Jones as a guest) and another at the Seminary Co-Op Bookstore with the Hideout (with Nick Offerman as his guest). Tickets can be found here.