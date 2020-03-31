Watch Jeff Tweedy Perform ‘Evergreen’ From a Bathroom on ‘Kimmel’

Before production on Jimmy Kimmel Live was shut down due to coronavirus, the late night show had scheduled Wilco to perform. Since that could no longer take place, Kimmel tapped singer and guitarist Jeff Tweedy to virtually perform his song “Evergreen.”

Tweedy opted to showcase the song, which comes off Tweedy’s 2019 solo effort Warmer, from his bathroom with the help of his two sons, Sam and Spencer. Titled “Live From the Lavatory,” the segment is ambient and lovely, especially as Tweedy’s kids join in on the harmonies.

Wilco dropped their 11th album, Ode to Joy, in October. The band recently shared a video of a a concert the band performed at a Chicago basketball court last December along with a Q&A. Tweedy released Warmer, his third solo effort, last April.

Wilco postponed a portion of their spring tour in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. However, they’re still slated to embark on a co-headlining tour with Sleater-Kinney this summer, which kicks off August 6th.