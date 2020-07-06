Watch Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy Cover Neil Young, My Bloody Valentine

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy joined his family for an eclectic quarantine covers set, tackling Neil Young, My Bloody Valentine, Arthur Russell and Link Wray during the most recent installment of The Tweedy Show livestream.

As Brooklyn Vegan notes, Tweedy sings lead and strums acoustic guitar on a low-key version of Young’s “Try,” a track from the songwriter’s recently unearthed LP Homegrown (around the 15:30 mark). Tweedy’s son Sam sings lead on the latter three tunes: Russell’s “Close My Eyes” (30:00), Wray’s “La De Da” (34:00) and My Bloody Valentine’s “When You Sleep” (44:55). Tweedy’s son and regular collaborator Spencer plays drums, and his wife, Susie, films the hour-long event.

Susie has posted the 12 most recent episodes of “The Tweet Show” on YouTube. In a notable recent episode, Jeff honored the late John Prine by playing a handful of his songs.

Jeff, Spencer and Sammy will score Alex Winter’s upcoming documentary Showbiz Kids. The elder Tweedy had a productive 2019, releasing his solo LP Warmer and the Wilco album Ode to Joy.

In mid-June, Tweedy called for the creation of a program allowing songwriters and musicians to donate royalties to organizations fighting for racial justice. The Wilco leader said he would commit five percent of his writer revenue to organizations like Movement for Black Lives and Black Women’s Blueprint.