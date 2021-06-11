 See the Tweedys Cover Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen's 'Like I Used To' - Rolling Stone
See Jeff and Spencer Tweedy Cover Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen’s ‘Like I Used To’

Father-son duo deliver acoustic rendition of singers’ collaborative single during latest “Tweedy Show” episode

Bergen, Norway. 07th, September 2019. The American alternative rock band Wilco performs a live concert at USF Verftet in Bergen. Here singer, musician and songwriter Jeff Tweedy is seen live on stage. (Photo by: Avalon/PYMCA/Gonzales Photo/Jarle H. Moe/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Jeff Tweedy and his son Spencer delivered an acoustic rendition of Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen’s new single “Like I Used To” during the latest episode of their “Tweedy Show” Instagram livestream. The performance begins at the 2:34-mark of the video below:

With the elder Tweedy on guitar and vocals and the younger Tweedy accompanying on drums, the father-son duo impressively ran through the entire single, even though Jeff hadn’t committed the lyrics to the month-old song to memory quite yet.

“That’s the best I can do with not knowing the lyrics perfectly yet,” he admitted following the earnest cover.

Van Etten and Olsen just performed “Like I Used To” together for the first time earlier this week on The Tonight Show. The single is the result of a year-long collaboration between the singers during the pandemic.

“I’ve met with Sharon here and there throughout the years and have always felt too shy to ask her what she’s been up to or working on,” Olsen previously said in a statement. “The song reminded me immediately of getting back to where I started before music was expected of me, or much was expected of me, a time that remains pure and real in my heart.”

