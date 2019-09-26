Jeff Lynne’s ELO Ready New LP ‘From Out of Nowhere,’ Issue Title Track

Jeff Lynne will release the 14th Electric Light Orchestra album, From Out of Nowhere, on November 1st via Columbia Records. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee previewed the LP — the second billed under the moniker “Jeff Lynne’s ELO,” following 2015’s Alone in the Universe — with the dreamy title track.

“From Out of Nowhere” conjures vintage ELO, minus the symphonic edge of the band’s layered keyboards and strings. “Let me go, let me fly to a place that I love,” Lynne croons over a jangling, descending guitar progression and steady, choppy drums. “Let me fly away and start anew.”

ELO recently concluded their second North American tour since 1981, featuring Dhani Harrison as opener. Lynne, the band’s singer-songwriter, performed virtually every instrument on the new record — just as he did on Alone in the Universe. According to the Amazon pre-order, he played “nearly every note of the music on guitars, bass, piano, drums, keyboards and vibes, as well as singing all of the lead and layered harmony vocals,” with engineer Steve Jay “[adding] some percussion.”

“From Out of Nowhere – that’s exactly where it came from,” Lynne said in a statement. “That’s the first one I wrote for this album, and it’s kind of like that.” He noted that he was aiming to spread optimism with both the song and album: “Everybody’s got to have a bit of hope.”

Jeff Lynne’s ELO — From Out of Nowhere Track List

1. “From Out Of Nowhere”

2. “Help Yourself”

3. “All My Love”

4. “Down Came The Rain”

5. “Losing You”

6. “One More Time”

7. “Sci-Fi Woman”

8. “Goin’ Out On Me”

9. “Time Of Our Life”

10. “Songbird”