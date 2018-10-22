Jeff Lynne’s ELO Route 2019 North American Summer Tour

After Jeff Lynne and his Electric Light Orchestra embarked on their first U.S. tour in 35 years this summer, the Rock Hall-inducted act will return to North America for an encore trek in 2019. The 20-date trek launches June 20th at Anaheim, California’s Honda Center and hits arenas across the nation before concluding August 1st in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning October 29th. Prior to the band’s 2018 summer tour, ELO last trekked through North America in 1981. Jeff Lynne’s ELO is currently on a fall tour through Europe, where the band’s set lists have mixed ELO classics alongside Traveling Wilburys’ “Handle With Care” and “When I Was a Boy,” a cut off ELO’s 2015 LP Alone in the Universe.

Jeff Lynne’s ELO Tour Dates

June 20 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

June 22 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

June 24 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

June 26 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

June 28 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

June 29 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

July 3 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

July 5 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 7 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

July 9 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

July 11 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

July 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 16 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

July 18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 23 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

July 25 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 30 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

August 1 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena