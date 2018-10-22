Jeff Lynne’s ELO Route 2019 North American Summer Tour

After Jeff Lynne and his Electric Light Orchestra embarked on their first U.S. tour in 35 years this summer, the Rock Hall-inducted act will return to North America for an encore trek in 2019. The 20-date trek launches June 20th at Anaheim, California’s Honda Center and hits arenas across the nation before concluding August 1st in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning October 29th. Prior to the band’s 2018 summer tour, ELO last trekked through North America in 1981. Jeff Lynne’s ELO is currently on a fall tour through Europe, where the band’s set lists have mixed ELO classics alongside Traveling Wilburys’ “Handle With Care” and “When I Was a Boy,” a cut off ELO’s 2015 LP Alone in the Universe.
Jeff Lynne’s ELO Tour Dates
June 20 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
June 22 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
June 24 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
June 26 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
June 28 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
June 29 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
July 3 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
July 5 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
July 7 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
July 9 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
July 11 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
July 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
July 16 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
July 18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
July 23 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
July 25 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
July 27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 30 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
August 1 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
