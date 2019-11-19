Watch Jeff Goldblum, Sharon Van Etten Play Jazz Song on ‘Kimmel’

Jeff Goldblum and Sharon Van Etten performed their classy jazz collaboration, “Let’s Face the Music and Dance,” on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The duo’s take on the 1936 Irving Berlin song appears on I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This, Goldblum’s recently issued second album with the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.

“There may be trouble ahead,” Van Etten croons in a wide vibrato over Goldblum’s unobtrusive piano. “But while there’s music and moonlight and love and romance/Let’s face the music and dance.” The arrangement swells from there into organ and tenor sax solos.

I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This — which follows the actor-musician’s debut LP, 2018’s The Capitol Studios Sessions — also features guest vocals from Fiona Apple, Miley Cyrus and Anna Calvi, among others.

Van Etten, who has toured throughout the year, will promote her Remind Me Tomorrow LP with a newly announced run of 2020 North American dates. That leg — which follows a pair of December shows in Chicago and a spot at Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky Festival — kicks off April 17th in Baltimore, Maryland and wraps April 28th in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sharon Van Etten Tour Dates

Dec. 18 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Dec. 19 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Jan. 18 – Wed. Jan. 22 – Quintana Roo, MX @ Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky Festival

April 17 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

April 18 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

April 19 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

April 20 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

April 22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

April 24 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

April 26 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

April 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse