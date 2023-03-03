fbpixel
Jeff Goldblum Shows Off His Piano Skills on Jazz Classic ‘A Baptist Beat’

Actor takes on Hank Mobley classic on upcoming EP Plays Well With Others, featuring six of what Goldblum considers the best songs ever written
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: Jeff Goldblum performs with The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra on SiriusXM's Real Jazz Channel at The SiriusXM Studios in New York City on November 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Getty Images for SiriusXM

Jeff Goldblum, a gifted pianist in addition to his acting skills, showcases his talents on the 88 keys on his new rendition of the jazz classic “A Baptist Beat,” the latest single off the actor’s upcoming EP Plays Well With Others.

The EP focuses on standards Goldblum considers “the best songs ever written,” with the Hank Mobley gem “A Baptist Beat” among those six selections. On Goldblum’s rendition, he summons his inner Wynton Kelly — the pianist who played on the 1961 original — while accompanied by his longtime big band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.

In addition to “A Baptist Beat,” Plays Well With Others also finds Goldblum enlisting Kelly Clarkson for a rendition of Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters’ “Don’t Fence Me In,” a take on the Andy Williams classic “Moon River” (featuring Mattiel Brown), Tony Bennett’s “I Wanna Be Around” and a version of the Barbra Streisand-popularized “Lazy Afternoon” alongside Freda Payne.

The EP follows Goldblum’s 2022 single “The Christmas Waltz” and Goldblum’s 2019 album I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This, which featured appearances by Fiona Apple and Sharon Van Etten. On the big screen, Goldblum will next be seen in Wes Anderson’s upcoming Asteroid City, as well as playing The Wizard in the cinematic adaptation of Wicked.

