Watch the Animated Video for Jeff Buckley’s ‘Sky Blue Skin’

Rare demo was recorded during late singer’s final studio session

By
Angie Martoccio

Reporter

Angie Martoccio

View All

A collage of Jeff Buckley’s private journals, photographs and videos scatter across the screen in the new animated video for “Sky Blue Skin.” A rare demo Buckley recorded during his final studio session before his untimely death in 1997, the sparse, somber track was recently released as part of the massive digital expansion of his catalogue and the 25th anniversary of Grace.

For the surreal clip, Sony partnered with the animation studio Temple Cache. “You make it hard to live it for yourself/And the man you love just doesn’t know just what he’s after,” Buckley sings over guitar chords. Together, the scraps of Buckley’s handwriting, magazine cut-outs and vibrant flowers resemble the inside of a high school locker. The song concludes with an eerie few seconds of Buckley speaking in the studio, saying “That’s all, that’s all it is.”

Recorded on September 13th, 1996, “Sky Blue Skin” has been sought after by fans and collectors for two decades. Many of Buckley’s journals, lyrics and ephemera were compiled for Jeff Buckley: His Own Voice, an intimate new collection co-edited by Buckley’s mother Mary Guibert and Rolling Stone senior writer David Browne.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Guibert said the journals were, “Really part of his processing his own life, very much the same way that I did. I was a massive journal-er. It was my way of putting my confusion on paper and walking away and coming back to clarity. I found it worked, so it was something I passed on.”

 

