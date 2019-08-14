Hear Jeezy, Meek Mill Stomp Down ‘MLK BLVD’ in New Song

Jeezy and Meek Mill have teamed for the bruising new song “MLK BLVD,” set to appear on the former’s forthcoming album, TM 104: The Legend of the Snowman, out August 23rd via Def Jam Recordings.

The track was produced by Lex Luger, who crafts a mighty beat of trap drums, deafening bass hits and menacing horn stabs reminiscent of his string of hits during the early 2010s. The production perfectly fits the kind of blustering bars both rappers bring to the song: Jeezy bellows a pair of “fuck Trumps” and laughs off petty feuds with the quip, “I’m better off beefing with Taylor Swift,” while Meek Mill muses about acting like a scammer as he strolls through Neiman Marcus.

“MLK BLVD” marks the second offering from TM 104, following “1 Time,” which was released in July. TM 104 follows the rapper’s 2017 record, Pressure, and will reportedly be the final album in his Thug Motivation series, which began with his breakout 2005 debut, Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101.

As for Meek Mill, the Philly rapper has been busy with prison reform advocacy, while he also recently appeared on songs with Nav (“Tap”), Mustard, Quavo, 21 Savage and YG (“100 Bands”) and DJ Khaled, J Balvin, Lil Baby and Jeremih (“You Stay”). His latest solo album, Championships, was released last year.