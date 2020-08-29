See Jean-Claude Van Damme Dance in Parking Lot in AaRON’s ‘Ultrarêve’ Video

Jean-Claude Van Damme takes his limber dance moves to a parking lot and the desert in the new music video for French duo AaRON’s “Ultrarêve.”

The dance-rock group, which previously recruited John Malkovich for their similarly quirky 2015 video “Blouson Noir,” said the French action star initially reached out to AaRON about a film he was working on. That conversation led to the duo telling Van Damme about their new album Anatomy of Light, due out September 18th.

“Jean-Claude came back to us to tell us how much this song meant to him,” AaRON said in a statement. “He offered to film the video himself in Los Angeles in an unprecedented setting, calling on his daughter Bianca to direct. The ‘(ultra) dream has become the (ultra) reality.'”

Van Damme’s daughter Bianca Van Damme directed the visual, while son Kris Van Damme served as a camera operator on the shoot.

Anatomy of Light, AaRON’s first new album since 2015’s We Cut the Night, is available to preorder now.