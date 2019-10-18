JBL Fest 2019: Run-DMC, Khalid, Shaquille O’Neal and More

JBL Fest returned to Las Vegas for three days, from October 9th – 11th, for a star-studded experience on the Las Vegas Strip. The third annual festival included performances by RUN-DMC, Bebe Rexha, Mabel, and event headliner Khalid alongside celebrity hosts Shaquille O’Neal and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. See our highlights from the festival’s performances in our gallery.

Known for its unique VIP experiences, JBL Fest’s Bloq Party on the Linq Promenade offered guests live podcasts as well as a chance to discover the latest in personalized audio. From Ceaser’s Palace to JEWEL Nightclub and Brooklyn Bowl, guests were immersed in JBL Signature Sound — and a different venue — each night.