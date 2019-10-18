 JBL Fest 2019: RUN DMC, Khalid, Shaquille O’Neil and More – Rolling Stone
JBL Fest 2019: Run-DMC, Khalid, Shaquille O’Neal and More

Three-day music festival brought performers, celebrities, and fans together in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 09: RUN DMC performed a legendary set at JBL REMIX, the first of three nights during the 3rd annual JBL Fest, an exclusive, three-day music experience hosted by JBL. The party was held at Omnia on October 9 inside Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for JBL)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 09: Shaquille O'Neal, left, and Kenny Smith attend night one of JBL Fest 2019 at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace on October 09, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for JBL)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 11: Multi-platinum maverick Khalid performs for the first time as a JBL ambassador at JBL LIVE!, the final night of JBL Fest 2019, an exclusive, three-day music experience hosted by JBL at Brooklyn Bowl on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for JBL)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 11: Multi-platinum maverick Khalid performs for the first time as a JBL ambassador at JBL LIVE!, the final night of JBL Fest 2019, an exclusive, three-day music experience hosted by JBL at Brooklyn Bowl on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for JBL)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 11: Mabel kicked off JBL LIVE!, the final night of JBL Fest 2019, an exclusive, three-day music experience hosted by JBL at Brooklyn Bowl on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for JBL)

JBL Fest returned to Las Vegas for three days, from October 9th – 11th, for a star-studded experience on the Las Vegas Strip. The third annual festival included performances by RUN-DMC, Bebe Rexha, Mabel, and event headliner Khalid alongside celebrity hosts Shaquille O’Neal and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. See our highlights from the festival’s performances in our gallery.

Known for its unique VIP experiences, JBL Fest’s Bloq Party on the Linq Promenade offered guests live podcasts as well as a chance to discover the latest in personalized audio. From Ceaser’s Palace to JEWEL Nightclub and Brooklyn Bowl, guests were immersed in JBL Signature Sound — and a different venue — each night.

 

 

 

