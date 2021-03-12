 Jazmine Sullivan Drops New Music Video for 'Pick Up Your Feelings' - Rolling Stone
Jazmine Sullivan Sees a Man Off in Searing ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’ Video

R&B artist appears to have taken clip from her performance at the Soul Train Awards last year

Jazmine Sullivan has released a new music video for her song “Pick Up Your Feelings,” off her most recent album, Heaux Tales.

The clip finds Sullivan and her backing band breezing through “Pick Up Your Feelings” in a nightclub that’s empty, save for a lone man who watches the performance until he gets promptly escorted off the premises as Sullivan hits the song’s final kiss-off: “You need to hurry and pick up your feelings/While I’m up cleaning.”

If the video for “Pick Up Your Feelings” seems familiar, it appears Sullivan has taken the clip from the performance she turned in at last year’s Soul Train Awards. That performance also featured a rendition of another Heaux Tales track, “Lost One.”

Sullivan released Heaux Tales in January. The record marks her first since 2015’s Reality Show and it features contributions from Ari Lennox, Anderson .Paak, and H.E.R.

