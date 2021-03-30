Jazmine Sullivan Performs ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’ on ‘Kimmel’

Jazmine Sullivan tore the house down with a performance of “Pick Up Your Feelings” on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night.

Onstage at a glamorous ballroom, Sullivan and her band took a lounge-singer approach to the Heaux Tales track, emphasized by Sullivan’s bright green fur-trimmed coat. But the performance was far from boring, as Sullivan belted out the song’s vocal runs and kiss-offs with ease. “New phone, who is this?/Contact? Don’t exist/Need a ride? Call that bitch/Gas way too expensive,” she sang righteously.

Sullivan released the music video for “Pick Up Your Feelings” earlier this month, originally filmed for her appearance at the 2020 Soul Train Awards. Her album Heaux Tales came out in January. The record marks her first since 2015’s Reality Show and it features contributions from Ari Lennox, Anderson .Paak, and H.E.R. In February, she performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” with Eric Church at Super Bowl LV.

“She may be the best singer,” Church said in an interview with Apple Music about the performance, adding that he was convinced to perform the National Anthem at the game thanks to Sullivan’s involvement. “I was floored. I’m a fan. I’ve went in and listened to everything she did. And I had heard her name, but full disclosure, I had not listened.”