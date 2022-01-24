Jazmine Sullivan Has More Stories to Tell: Announces ‘Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe’

Jazmine Sullivan isn’t quite finished with her work as a narrator in the world of Heaux Tales. On Feb. 11, the R&B songstress will share Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, featuring additional tracks and musical narratives she didn’t have a chance to tackle on the original.

The extended edition comes just over a year after Heaux Tales was released to critical acclaim, her first project in six years. The Grammy-nominated project found Sullivan giving a platform to the stories of often underrepresented and spoken-over women, particularly Black women, through the lens of love and loss.

“It’s important to have different representations of Black women,” Sullivan told Rolling Stone last October. “It’s important to have a body-positive Lizzo or a quirky SZA and Ari [Lennox], or me. We have shared Black-girl similarities, but there are major differences that need to be shown and celebrated. This project was about sharing some of those stories so that y’all could see us in all of our glory, see us for who we are.”

Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe arrives just days before Sullivan is set to embark on the hotly in-demand Heaux Tales tour. The 25-city North American tour begins Feb. 14 at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver and wraps at Chicago’s House of Blues on March 30.